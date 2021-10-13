Market Analysts see Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] falling to $19. Time to buy?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] plunged by -$1.76 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $21.45 during the day while it closed the day at $19.40. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Fathom Events Grosses More Than $3.2MM at the Box Office This Week.

With U.S. Box Office Sales From After We Fell, God’s Not Dead: We The People, Studio Ghibli Fest 2021: Spirited Away 20th Anniversary, Universal Monsters: Dracula & Frankenstein Double Feature and The Evil Dead 40th Anniversary Fathom Events Marks a Post-Pandemic, Record-Breaking Week.

Fathom Events grossed more than $3.2 million dollars at the US box office this week marking its first multi-million sales week since COVID 19 shuttered theaters. God’s Not Dead: We The People (Pinnacle Peak Pictures) grossed close to $1.2MM over a three-day window, Studio Ghibli Fest 2021: Spirited Away 20th Anniversary (GKIDS) grossed over $865,000, After We Fell (Voltage Pictures) grossed $842,000, Universal Monsters: Dracula & Frankenstein Double Feature (Universal Pictures) grossed $151,000, and The Evil Dead 40th Anniversary (Grindhouse Releasing) reported a box office of $199,000.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -7.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNK stock has inclined by 10.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.94% and gained 11.43% year-on date.

The market cap for CNK stock reached $2.34 billion, with 117.22 million shares outstanding and 106.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, CNK reached a trading volume of 5537501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $22.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on CNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94.

CNK stock trade performance evaluation

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.88. With this latest performance, CNK shares gained by 15.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.94 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.30, while it was recorded at 21.11 for the last single week of trading, and 20.02 for the last 200 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.09 and a Gross Margin at -67.49. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.25.

Return on Total Capital for CNK is now -12.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 492.78. Additionally, CNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 461.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] managed to generate an average of -$34,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 4.00%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,054 million, or 94.70% of CNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,294,506, which is approximately 24.641% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 10,371,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.21 million in CNK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $194.84 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 4.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 15,864,876 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 17,233,665 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 72,752,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,851,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,244,246 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,267,985 shares during the same period.