Market Analysts see Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] gained 1.66% on the last trading session, reaching $12.25 price per share at the time. The company report on October 5, 2021 that Amyris Partners with Inscripta to Enhance Development of Sustainable Ingredients Using the Onyx™ Genome Engineering Platform.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, announced that Amyris has licensed the Onyx genome engineering platform from Inscripta, a leading gene editing technology company. Amyris and Inscripta will also explore joint research and development opportunities to expand the Onyx platform functionality.

Amyris’ product development and formulation team uses a proprietary Lab-to-Market™ operating system to develop and scale a growing portfolio of sustainable ingredients. The Onyx platform automates benchtop biofoundry activity and will bring greater genetic diversity and value to Amyris’ ingredient development pipeline, complementing Amyris’ existing Lab-to-Market operating system with the goal of improving efficiency and reducing timelines for the development of future molecules. To date, Amyris has successfully commercialized 13 sustainable ingredients, which are formulated in over 20,000 products and used by over 300 million consumers, demonstrating the growing demand for sustainable products with clean and effective ingredients.

Amyris Inc. represents 320.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.78 billion with the latest information. AMRS stock price has been found in the range of $12.05 to $12.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, AMRS reached a trading volume of 4507536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $11 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.01.

Trading performance analysis for AMRS stock

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 306.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.05 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.71, while it was recorded at 12.09 for the last single week of trading, and 14.32 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.29 and a Gross Margin at +45.83. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.03.

Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 255.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 126.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$529,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $1,613 million, or 46.50% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,829,395, which is approximately 90.947% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,376,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $212.87 million in AMRS stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $160.6 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly -2.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 44,023,243 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 17,578,888 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 70,032,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,634,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,682,603 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,553,984 shares during the same period.