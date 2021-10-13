Loop Capital lifts Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] slipped around -0.85 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $51.33 at the close of the session, down -1.63%. The company report on October 12, 2021 that The return of the edge! Motorola’s affordable edge 5G UW is coming to Verizon.

Verizon Communications Inc. stock is now -12.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VZ Stock saw the intraday high of $52.18 and lowest of $51.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.95, which means current price is +0.43% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.56M shares, VZ reached a trading volume of 41955996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $60.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $65, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on VZ stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VZ shares from 59 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 19.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has VZ stock performed recently?

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.83. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.40 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.71, while it was recorded at 53.04 for the last single week of trading, and 56.31 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.28 and a Gross Margin at +47.06. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.88.

Return on Total Capital for VZ is now 14.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.91. Additionally, VZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 208.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] managed to generate an average of $134,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 3.63%.

Insider trade positions for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

There are presently around $138,165 million, or 66.10% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 322,781,339, which is approximately 0.567% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 296,422,418 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.22 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.42 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly 2.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,544 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 86,671,546 shares. Additionally, 1,182 investors decreased positions by around 110,673,849 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 2,494,362,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,691,707,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,974,215 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 19,667,399 shares during the same period.