Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] is -22.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.88% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.76%. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Kinross to announce Q3 results on November 10, 2021.

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, after market close. On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:.

Canada & US toll-free – (833) 968-2237; Passcode: 6608479Outside of Canada & US – (825) 312-2059; Passcode: 6608479.

Over the last 12 months, KGC stock dropped by -37.49%. The one-year Kinross Gold Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.87. The average equity rating for KGC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.19 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 1.26 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.53M shares, KGC stock reached a trading volume of 10514265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $9.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $7.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. On June 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for KGC shares from 11.25 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

KGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.76. With this latest performance, KGC shares dropped by -1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.48 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.78, while it was recorded at 5.66 for the last single week of trading, and 6.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinross Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

KGC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to -8.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,352 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 81,290,925, which is approximately 3.173% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,110,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.0 million in KGC stocks shares; and RUFFER LLP, currently with $201.98 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly 5.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

162 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 51,905,832 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 59,821,191 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 474,367,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 586,094,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,839,161 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 11,060,907 shares during the same period.