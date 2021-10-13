Keefe Bruyette lifts JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] slipped around -1.28 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $165.36 at the close of the session, down -0.77%. The company report on October 7, 2021 that /C O R R E C T I O N — Persefoni/.

In the news release, Persefoni Names Mark Zenner as CFO, issued 07-Oct-2021 by Persefoni over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the CFO’s name in the headline should read “Marc Zenner” rather than “Mark Zenner” as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:.

Persefoni, the climate platform for enterprises and institutional investors to provide real-time assessments and management of their carbon footprint, announced Marc Zenner, a former J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) investment banker, as its new Chief Financial Officer. Zenner, who previously served as global co-head of Corporate Finance Advisory at J.P. Morgan, joins Persefoni as the company prepares to scale up in the rapidly growing carbon transition space.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock is now 30.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JPM Stock saw the intraday high of $166.6898 and lowest of $164.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 171.51, which means current price is +33.60% above from all time high which was touched on 10/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.07M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 12907615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $168.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $152, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 530.39.

How has JPM stock performed recently?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.96. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.28 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.26, while it was recorded at 168.27 for the last single week of trading, and 152.75 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.04.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 203.39. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $113,542 per employee.

Earnings analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 8.24%.

Insider trade positions for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

There are presently around $350,906 million, or 72.10% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 263,376,146, which is approximately 0.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 197,221,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.61 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $23.44 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -0.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,629 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 49,949,892 shares. Additionally, 1,362 investors decreased positions by around 96,482,350 shares, while 309 investors held positions by with 1,975,641,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,122,073,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,010,002 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 4,810,187 shares during the same period.