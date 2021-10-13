H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS] – find out why.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMS] closed the trading session at $8.08 on 10/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.04, while the highest price level was $8.09. The company report on October 12, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ADMS, FLXN, AZPN, CXP; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for $8.10 per share in cash plus two non-tradable contingent value rights collectively worth up to $1.00 per share in cash. If you are an Adamas shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 86.61 percent and weekly performance of 77.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 63.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 77.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 57.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 699.03K shares, ADMS reached to a volume of 4486918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $30 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $5, while BofA/Merrill kept a Underperform rating on ADMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 77.58. With this latest performance, ADMS shares gained by 77.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.84 for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.84, while it was recorded at 5.99 for the last single week of trading, and 5.08 for the last 200 days.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.31 and a Gross Margin at +97.26. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.09.

Return on Total Capital for ADMS is now -39.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.19. Additionally, ADMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 156.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 115.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS] managed to generate an average of -$415,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $233 million, or 77.90% of ADMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,272,400, which is approximately 2.761% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,856,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.16 million in ADMS stocks shares; and STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $21.77 million in ADMS stock with ownership of nearly -21.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMS] by around 4,668,291 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 4,721,896 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 19,435,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,825,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,928,717 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,302,872 shares during the same period.