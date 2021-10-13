Goldman slashes price target on Twitter Inc. [TWTR] – find out why.

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] closed the trading session at $61.45 on 10/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.79, while the highest price level was $62.795. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Twitter Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell MoPub to AppLovin for $1.05 Billion in Cash.

Divestiture will increase focus and accelerate development of owned and operated revenue products.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell MoPub to AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP), a leading marketing software company, for $1.05 billion in cash.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.48 percent and weekly performance of 2.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.65M shares, TWTR reached to a volume of 9835487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Twitter Inc. [TWTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $71.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $62 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $80, while Truist kept a Buy rating on TWTR stock. On July 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TWTR shares from 70 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWTR in the course of the last twelve months was 182.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

TWTR stock trade performance evaluation

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.66. With this latest performance, TWTR shares gained by 3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.85 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.56, while it was recorded at 62.50 for the last single week of trading, and 62.52 for the last 200 days.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twitter Inc. [TWTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.72 and a Gross Margin at +63.23. Twitter Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.56.

Return on Total Capital for TWTR is now 0.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.26. Additionally, TWTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] managed to generate an average of -$206,477 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Twitter Inc. [TWTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twitter Inc. go to 41.00%.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39,352 million, or 80.70% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 74,452,995, which is approximately 1.173% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,531,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.27 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.22 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly 0.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 496 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 75,089,110 shares. Additionally, 420 investors decreased positions by around 68,768,796 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 496,529,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 640,387,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,738,628 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 21,051,773 shares during the same period.