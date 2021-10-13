Goldman lifts Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] closed the trading session at $15.78 on 10/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.585, while the highest price level was $15.83. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Huntington Bank Takes Top Spot Nationally For SBA 7(a) Loan Origination By Volume For Fourth Consecutive Year.

13th consecutive year Huntington has led SBA 7(a) loan originations within its footprint.

Huntington National Bank (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) is the nation’s largest originator, by volume, of Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans for the fourth consecutive year at the close of SBA fiscal year 2021, further strengthening its position as the leader in supporting small businesses. This also marks the 13th year in a row Huntington has been the largest originator, by volume, of SBA 7(a) loans within its footprint.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.94 percent and weekly performance of -1.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.10M shares, HBAN reached to a volume of 8815628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $17.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on HBAN stock. On January 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HBAN shares from 13.50 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 28.47.

HBAN stock trade performance evaluation

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.26 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.22, while it was recorded at 15.89 for the last single week of trading, and 14.99 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,274 million, or 79.30% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 164,762,064, which is approximately 5.657% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 121,936,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.21 billion in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly -0.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

429 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 126,734,721 shares. Additionally, 365 investors decreased positions by around 166,069,982 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 865,259,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,158,063,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,219,209 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 41,095,351 shares during the same period.