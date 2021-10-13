For Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN], Analyst sees a drop to $113. What next?

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] price surged by 2.76 percent to reach at $2.46. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Wynn Resorts Recognized As One Of The Top Places To Work In Nevada.

CEO Matt Maddox Honored For Leadership Excellence Among Year Of Significant Awards For The Resort Company.

Wynn Resorts announces that it has been recognized as one of the best employers in Nevada on the Top Workplaces Nevada 2021 list by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Business Press, with Wynn Las Vegas ranking as the best resort on the Las Vegas Strip. Additionally, Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox earned the Leadership Confidence Award in the Large Companies category. Both distinctions are based solely on an anonymous employee survey covering 15 categories including employee engagement, company values, corporate governance, and overall job satisfaction.

A sum of 4899438 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.82M shares. Wynn Resorts Limited shares reached a high of $92.56 and dropped to a low of $89.05 until finishing in the latest session at $91.44.

The one-year WYNN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.51. The average equity rating for WYNN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $122.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $122 to $89, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on WYNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 101.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.39.

WYNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.51. With this latest performance, WYNN shares dropped by -11.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.37 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.52, while it was recorded at 87.24 for the last single week of trading, and 114.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wynn Resorts Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.47 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.63.

Return on Total Capital for WYNN is now -9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -297.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.88. Additionally, WYNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] managed to generate an average of -$75,173 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,306 million, or 69.70% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,828,732, which is approximately -0.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,060,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $828.45 million in WYNN stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $810.77 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly 0.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 291 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 5,846,845 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 10,774,384 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 63,274,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,895,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 926,986 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 3,905,938 shares during the same period.