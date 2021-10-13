For The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK], Analyst sees a rise to $55. What next?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] loss -0.57% on the last trading session, reaching $55.52 price per share at the time. The company report on October 7, 2021 that BNY Mellon Modernizes the Transactional and Custody FX Experience with FX Algos Capabilities.

BNY Mellon is expanding its Custody FX offering, adding new trading capabilities and pivoting from a primarily custody-focused service model into a transparent open architecture that can be leveraged by a variety of client types for their rules-based, end-to-end transaction needs.

Effective immediately, clients in our FX trading programs can customize how they trade currencies through BNY Mellon, among other new improvements introduced to the firm’s Custody FX programs to increase transparency and provide more flexibility for participants.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation represents 869.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $46.80 billion with the latest information. BK stock price has been found in the range of $55.48 to $56.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 4901839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $56.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2021, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BK shares from 44 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 234.97.

Trading performance analysis for BK stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.05. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 6.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.43 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.19, while it was recorded at 54.97 for the last single week of trading, and 48.75 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.49.

Return on Total Capital for BK is now 3.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.59. Additionally, BK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] managed to generate an average of $74,454 per employee.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 11.19%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

There are presently around $40,198 million, or 85.20% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,732,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.87 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.43 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly 0.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 477 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 33,896,445 shares. Additionally, 449 investors decreased positions by around 38,652,131 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 651,482,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 724,031,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,127,709 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,626,370 shares during the same period.