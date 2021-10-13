Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] moved down -0.33: Why It’s Important

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.30%. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Coterra Energy Announces Final Results of Private Exchange Offers.

Coterra Energy Inc. (“Coterra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTRA) announced the final results of its previously announced offers to eligible holders (as defined herein) to exchange (each an “Exchange Offer” and collectively, the “Exchange Offers”) any and all outstanding notes issued by Cimarex Energy Co. (“Cimarex”) as set forth in the table below (the “Existing Cimarex Notes”) for (1) up to $2,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued by Coterra (the “New Coterra Notes”) and (2) cash, and related consent solicitations by Cimarex (each, a “Consent Solicitation” and, collectively, the “Consent Solicitations”) to adopt certain proposed amendments to each of the indentures governing the Existing Cimarex Notes (the “Proposed Amendments”). As of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on October 5, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”), and as indicated in the table below, approximately $1.83 billion aggregate principal amount, or approximately 91.30%, of the Existing Cimarex Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn.

The following table sets forth the aggregate principal amount of each series of Existing Cimarex Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of the Expiration Date pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations.

Over the last 12 months, CTRA stock rose by 9.61%. The one-year Coterra Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -65.0. The average equity rating for CTRA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.22 billion, with 399.59 million shares outstanding and 386.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.24M shares, CTRA stock reached a trading volume of 9681585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 77.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.30. With this latest performance, CTRA shares gained by 13.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.92 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.21, while it was recorded at 21.86 for the last single week of trading, and 17.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coterra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CTRA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to 40.83%.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,905 million, or 50.50% of CTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,892,678, which is approximately 4.508% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 64,417,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.34 billion in CTRA stock with ownership of nearly -10.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

308 institutional holders increased their position in Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE:CTRA] by around 132,811,747 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 110,408,183 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 544,914,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 788,134,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRA stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,193,539 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 22,374,165 shares during the same period.