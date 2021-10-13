ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] moved up 3.25: Why It’s Important

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] jumped around 0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.08 at the close of the session, up 3.25%. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos.

The partnership will open up cross-border trading opportunities for 8,000 Spanish merchants.

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile e-commerce platforms, has announced a partnership with the state-owned Spanish carrier, Correos. The deal will help Spanish merchants process their orders quickly and efficiently within a fully trackable system that is designed to optimize the customer experience.

ContextLogic Inc. stock is now -72.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WISH Stock saw the intraday high of $5.14 and lowest of $4.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.85, which means current price is +10.20% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 39.29M shares, WISH reached a trading volume of 15930834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $12 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $15, while Loop Capital kept a Buy rating on WISH stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WISH shares from 24 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

How has WISH stock performed recently?

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.28. With this latest performance, WISH shares dropped by -23.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.45% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.37 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.90, while it was recorded at 5.02 for the last single week of trading, and 13.68 for the last 200 days.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.83 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. ContextLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.32.

Return on Total Capital for WISH is now -103.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.06. Additionally, WISH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.52.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc. go to 53.90%.

Insider trade positions for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]

There are presently around $868 million, or 49.20% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: FORMATION8 GP, LLC with ownership of 63,386,126, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 16,888,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.79 million in WISH stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $52.66 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly 377.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContextLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 51,536,348 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 223,648,929 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 104,224,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,960,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,982,986 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 79,634,114 shares during the same period.