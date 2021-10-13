ConocoPhillips [COP] is 83.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] loss -0.76% on the last trading session, reaching $73.41 price per share at the time. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Concho Deadline Alert.

ConocoPhillips represents 1.35 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $93.83 billion with the latest information. COP stock price has been found in the range of $73.02 to $74.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.85M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 7589266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $74.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on COP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 44.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for COP stock

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 27.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.04 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.06, while it was recorded at 73.12 for the last single week of trading, and 54.74 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.75 and a Gross Margin at -3.44. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.39.

Return on Total Capital for COP is now -3.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ConocoPhillips [COP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.12. Additionally, COP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ConocoPhillips [COP] managed to generate an average of -$278,454 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to -1.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ConocoPhillips [COP]

There are presently around $77,833 million, or 79.90% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 112,123,146, which is approximately 4.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,688,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.13 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.32 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly 1.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 769 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 65,161,103 shares. Additionally, 654 investors decreased positions by around 65,714,221 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 929,376,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,060,252,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,070,154 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,173,828 shares during the same period.