Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] Stock trading around $8.02 per share: What’s Next?

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] closed the trading session at $8.02 on 10/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.80, while the highest price level was $8.22. The company report on October 8, 2021 that CMS Upgrades Clover Health’s PPO Plan to 3.5 Stars.

Improved rating demonstrates Clover’s ability to deliver high-quality healthcare to Medicare eligibles on a wide, open network.

, Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover”) announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has upgraded Clover’s PPO plan to 3.5 stars on the Medicare Star Ratings for its Medicare Advantage (MA) plans for the 2020 measurement year. Currently, over 90% of Clover’s Medicare Advantage membership is served through its PPO plan.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.18 percent and weekly performance of 10.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.50M shares, CLOV reached to a volume of 11107231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Clover Health Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on CLOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54.

CLOV stock trade performance evaluation

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.77. With this latest performance, CLOV shares dropped by -4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.03 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.22, while it was recorded at 7.74 for the last single week of trading, and 9.91 for the last 200 days.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -5752.28. Clover Health Investments Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5752.28.

Return on Total Capital for CLOV is now -1.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.10. Additionally, CLOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] managed to generate an average of -$14,727 per employee.Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp. go to 18.00%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,107 million, or 54.70% of CLOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 96,331,338, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,529,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.43 million in CLOV stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $41.24 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clover Health Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 7,781,450 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 25,704,712 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 104,554,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,040,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,809,201 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 7,162,627 shares during the same period.