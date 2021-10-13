Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] Stock trading around $2.37 per share: What’s Next?

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] price plunged by -0.42 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Cinedigm Conjures Up Killer NFT Series.

Leading Horror Artists to Create One-Of-A-Kind Horror Trading Cards: Bloody Disgusting “Blood Packs”.

Timed to the Upcoming Launch of the Re-Branded Streaming Service Screambox.

A sum of 7194274 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.85M shares. Cinedigm Corp. shares reached a high of $2.495 and dropped to a low of $2.29 until finishing in the latest session at $2.37.

The one-year CIDM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.88. The average equity rating for CIDM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIDM shares is $3.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. On June 27, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for CIDM shares from 3.50 to 3.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

CIDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.49. With this latest performance, CIDM shares gained by 12.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 300.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.96 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.04, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 1.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cinedigm Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.88 and a Gross Margin at +26.73. Cinedigm Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.94.

Return on Total Capital for CIDM is now -46.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6,031.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.55. Additionally, CIDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] managed to generate an average of -$872,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CIDM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40 million, or 12.60% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,079,433, which is approximately 7.321% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,242,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.05 million in CIDM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.63 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly -5.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinedigm Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 6,535,187 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,051,143 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 9,355,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,942,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,564,596 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 875,912 shares during the same period.