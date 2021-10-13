Altria Group Inc. [MO] Revenue clocked in at $26.40 billion, up 13.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.04% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.45%. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Altria Increases Quarterly Dividend by 4.7% to $0.90 Per Share.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) announced that its Board of Directors voted to increase Altria’s regular quarterly dividend by 4.7% to $0.90 per share versus the previous rate of $0.86 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021. The ex-dividend date is September 14, 2021.

The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 per share, representing a yield of 7.4% based on Altria’s closing stock price of $48.65 on August 25, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, MO stock rose by 14.79%. The one-year Altria Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.43. The average equity rating for MO stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $85.68 billion, with 1.85 billion shares outstanding and 1.84 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.51M shares, MO stock reached a trading volume of 4337695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $55.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $58, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on MO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

MO Stock Performance Analysis:

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, MO shares dropped by -7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.47 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.42, while it was recorded at 46.51 for the last single week of trading, and 47.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altria Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.77 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.40.

Return on Total Capital for MO is now 32.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 98.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,038.08. Additionally, MO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 985.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] managed to generate an average of $628,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 102.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

MO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 4.67%.

Altria Group Inc. [MO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51,298 million, or 60.50% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 152,890,530, which is approximately 0.417% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 127,902,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.97 billion in MO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.69 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly -12.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 808 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 43,342,096 shares. Additionally, 786 investors decreased positions by around 64,967,820 shares, while 261 investors held positions by with 989,904,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,098,214,379 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,649,891 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 3,358,027 shares during the same period.