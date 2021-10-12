Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XENE] moved up 3.73: Why It’s Important

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XENE] jumped around 1.18 points on Friday, while shares priced at $32.85 at the close of the session, up 3.73%. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $345 Million Public Offering Including Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 common shares, which includes 1,525,423 shares sold upon the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, and pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,694,915 common shares. The common shares were offered at a public offering price of $29.50 per common share and the pre-funded warrants were offered at a price of $29.4999 per pre-funded warrant, with each pre-funded warrant having an exercise price of $0.0001. The aggregate gross proceeds to Xenon from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Xenon, were approximately $345.0 million.

Jefferies, SVB Leerink, Stifel and RBC Capital Markets acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow acted as co-manager for the offering.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 113.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XENE Stock saw the intraday high of $33.7199 and lowest of $30.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.70, which means current price is +148.30% above from all time high which was touched on 10/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, XENE reached a trading volume of 1768568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XENE]?

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on XENE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for XENE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.47.

How has XENE stock performed recently?

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XENE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 110.58. With this latest performance, XENE shares gained by 83.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 169.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XENE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.48 for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XENE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.44, while it was recorded at 31.61 for the last single week of trading, and 17.86 for the last 200 days.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XENE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XENE] shares currently have an operating margin of -97.31. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.65.

Return on Total Capital for XENE is now -22.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XENE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.93. Additionally, XENE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XENE] managed to generate an average of -$223,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.80 and a Current Ratio set at 17.80.

Insider trade positions for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XENE]

There are presently around $1,103 million, or 87.70% of XENE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XENE stocks are: AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 3,650,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,072,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.93 million in XENE stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $55.15 million in XENE stock with ownership of nearly 225.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XENE] by around 5,566,120 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 4,957,885 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 23,048,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,572,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XENE stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,772,438 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 101,572 shares during the same period.