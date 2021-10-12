why Unum Group [UNM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.40

Unum Group [NYSE: UNM] loss -0.49% on the last trading session, reaching $28.18 price per share at the time. The company report on October 5, 2021 that Unum Group to release third quarter 2021 results and host conference call.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) will release its third quarter 2021 results November 2, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The earnings release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website, which can be directly accessed at www.investors.unum.com.

Members of Unum Group’s senior management will host a conference call Wednesday, November 3, at 8 a.m. EST to discuss third quarter operations results. Topics may include forward-looking information, such as guidance on future results or trends in operations, as well as other material information. Interested parties are invited to listen and participate in the question-and-answer segment.

Unum Group represents 204.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.54 billion with the latest information. UNM stock price has been found in the range of $28.1131 to $28.935.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, UNM reached a trading volume of 3411232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNM shares is $29.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Unum Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Unum Group stock. On March 11, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for UNM shares from 19 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unum Group is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

Unum Group [UNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.38. With this latest performance, UNM shares gained by 9.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.35 for Unum Group [UNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.06, while it was recorded at 27.42 for the last single week of trading, and 27.15 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unum Group go to 4.10%.

There are presently around $4,892 million, or 88.10% of UNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,360,391, which is approximately 0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,539,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $494.28 million in UNM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $486.82 million in UNM stock with ownership of nearly -0.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

233 institutional holders increased their position in Unum Group [NYSE:UNM] by around 14,108,686 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 10,048,624 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 149,428,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,585,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNM stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,484,359 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,698,402 shares during the same period.