why NetEase Inc. [NTES] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $124.79

NetEase Inc. [NASDAQ: NTES] slipped around -0.32 points on Monday, while shares priced at $96.00 at the close of the session, down -0.33%. The company report on August 31, 2021 that NetEase Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, “NetEase” or the “Company”), one of China’s leading internet and online game services providers, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights.

NetEase Inc. stock is now 0.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NTES Stock saw the intraday high of $98.41 and lowest of $94.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 134.33, which means current price is +23.12% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, NTES reached a trading volume of 7064661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NetEase Inc. [NTES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTES shares is $124.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTES stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for NetEase Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2020, representing the official price target for NetEase Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetEase Inc. is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTES in the course of the last twelve months was 22.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has NTES stock performed recently?

NetEase Inc. [NTES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.87. With this latest performance, NTES shares gained by 8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.96 for NetEase Inc. [NTES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.34, while it was recorded at 92.05 for the last single week of trading, and 104.90 for the last 200 days.

NetEase Inc. [NTES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetEase Inc. [NTES] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.74 and a Gross Margin at +52.92. NetEase Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.37.

Return on Total Capital for NTES is now 13.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NetEase Inc. [NTES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.73. Additionally, NTES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NetEase Inc. [NTES] managed to generate an average of $480,004 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.NetEase Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for NetEase Inc. [NTES]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetEase Inc. go to 3.21%.

Insider trade positions for NetEase Inc. [NTES]

There are presently around $22,390 million, or 38.10% of NTES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTES stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,527,858, which is approximately 4.681% of the company’s market cap and around 45.00% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, holding 18,471,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 billion in NTES stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $1.66 billion in NTES stock with ownership of nearly 16.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NetEase Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in NetEase Inc. [NASDAQ:NTES] by around 15,149,605 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 20,614,375 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 197,468,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,232,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTES stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,266,489 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 672,647 shares during the same period.