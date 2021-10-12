Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] slipped around -0.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $15.95 at the close of the session, down -0.75%. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Marathon Oil Corporation Announces Full Redemption of $900 Million 3.85% Senior Notes Due 2025.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced that the Company fully redeemed its $900 million aggregate principal amount of 3.85% Senior Notes Due 2025, accelerating the realization of Marathon Oil’s previously disclosed gross debt objective of approximately $4.0 billion. This transaction brings total 2021 gross debt reduction to $1.4 billion and will contribute to approximately $50 million of annualized cash interest expense savings.

“This meaningful acceleration of our gross debt reduction objective further enhances our investment grade balance sheet that is foundational to our framework for success,” said Chairman, President, and CEO Lee Tillman. “As a result, we will be shifting our return of capital focus to equity holders while still retiring future debt at maturity, fully consistent with our message during our recent second quarter earnings call. We continue to believe that our commitment to a strong balance sheet, ESG excellence, sustainable free cash flow generation, and meaningful return of capital to shareholders is the best approach to maximizing shareholder value in our industry.”.

Marathon Oil Corporation stock is now 139.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRO Stock saw the intraday high of $16.61 and lowest of $15.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.11, which means current price is +141.85% above from all time high which was touched on 10/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.26M shares, MRO reached a trading volume of 21498707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $15.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. On June 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MRO shares from 12 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.55. With this latest performance, MRO shares gained by 41.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 274.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.21 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.38, while it was recorded at 15.57 for the last single week of trading, and 11.31 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.10 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.85.

Return on Total Capital for MRO is now -6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.47. Additionally, MRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] managed to generate an average of -$867,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to -2.40%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

There are presently around $8,940 million, or 76.20% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,776,379, which is approximately 1.426% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 55,796,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $889.96 million in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $846.49 million in MRO stock with ownership of nearly -0.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 55,410,629 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 38,004,556 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 467,059,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 560,474,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,306,714 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,979,564 shares during the same period.