Wall Street Analyst Initiated Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] loss -1.85% or -0.13 points to close at $6.91 with a heavy trading volume of 5047387 shares. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Paysafe Powers Online Payments for Montana Lottery’s Sportsbook.

Partnership with INTRALOT Inc sees Paysafe technology provide customers at Sports Bet Montana™ with all the ways they want to pay when they play.

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, announced a new partnership with INTRALOT, a leading global gaming solutions supplier. INTRALOT’s sports-betting platform has integrated with Paysafe to enable the Montana government-operated lottery to provide its online sportsbook patrons with a comprehensive suite of traditional and alternative payment methods via a single API.

It opened the trading session at $7.01, the shares rose to $7.25 and dropped to $6.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PSFE points out that the company has recorded -48.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 1.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.69M shares, PSFE reached to a volume of 5047387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on PSFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.03. With this latest performance, PSFE shares dropped by -19.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.26 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.65, while it was recorded at 7.13 for the last single week of trading, and 12.51 for the last 200 days.

Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

There are presently around $2,689 million, or 53.90% of PSFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSFE stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 123,726,349, which is approximately -23.072% of the company’s market cap and around 25.52% of the total institutional ownership; FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC., holding 50,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $345.5 million in PSFE stocks shares; and CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $343.77 million in PSFE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

146 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 39,113,587 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 62,642,518 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 287,355,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 389,111,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,695,248 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 16,099,586 shares during the same period.