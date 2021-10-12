Wall Street Analyst Initiated iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]. What else is Wall St. saying

iHeartMedia Inc. [NASDAQ: IHRT] traded at a low on 10/08/21, posting a -4.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.92. The company report on October 1, 2021 that iHeartMedia Rings in the Holiday Season With the Return of Its Iconic 2021 National “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One”.

Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and More Top Artists Lead All-Star Lineups in Major Cities Across the U.S. Including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and Dallas/Ft. Worth.

“The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One” Will Broadcast on December 15 as an Exclusive Network Television Special on The CW Network.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2361596 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of iHeartMedia Inc. stands at 3.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.67%.

The market cap for IHRT stock reached $3.29 billion, with 141.14 million shares outstanding and 107.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 938.69K shares, IHRT reached a trading volume of 2361596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IHRT shares is $32.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IHRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for iHeartMedia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $17 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for iHeartMedia Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on IHRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iHeartMedia Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for IHRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for IHRT in the course of the last twelve months was 28.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has IHRT stock performed recently?

iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.25. With this latest performance, IHRT shares dropped by -2.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 191.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IHRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.15 for iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.34, while it was recorded at 25.08 for the last single week of trading, and 20.60 for the last 200 days.

iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.42 and a Gross Margin at +46.88. iHeartMedia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.94.

Return on Total Capital for IHRT is now 0.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 663.61. Additionally, IHRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 652.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] managed to generate an average of -$187,716 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.iHeartMedia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IHRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iHeartMedia Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]

There are presently around $2,408 million, or 87.40% of IHRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IHRT stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 21,895,017, which is approximately -0.069% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,339,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $223.41 million in IHRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $182.85 million in IHRT stock with ownership of nearly 40.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iHeartMedia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in iHeartMedia Inc. [NASDAQ:IHRT] by around 16,416,696 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 11,078,656 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 73,168,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,663,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IHRT stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,231,534 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,906,076 shares during the same period.