Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Revenue clocked in at $41.86 billion, up 12.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] price surged by 0.82 percent to reach at $6.45. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Tesla Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast.

Tesla will post its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after market close on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q3 2021 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q3 2021 Financial Results and Q&A WebcastWhen: Wednesday, October 20, 2021Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern TimeQ3 2021 Update: http://ir.tesla.com Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay).

A sum of 14124227 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.87M shares. Tesla Inc. shares reached a high of $801.24 and dropped to a low of $785.50 until finishing in the latest session at $791.94.

The one-year TSLA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.44. The average equity rating for TSLA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tesla Inc. [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $704.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $745 to $755. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $537, while Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. analysts kept a Sell rating on TSLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 19.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 83.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

TSLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.89 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 736.79, while it was recorded at 786.88 for the last single week of trading, and 705.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tesla Inc. Fundamentals:

Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

TSLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 54.01%.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $321,259 million, or 41.40% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,931,414, which is approximately 0.571% of the company’s market cap and around 19.63% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,452,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.96 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $29.53 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -8.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,074 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 14,784,192 shares. Additionally, 854 investors decreased positions by around 14,401,485 shares, while 349 investors held positions by with 376,475,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 405,661,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,557,525 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 883,781 shares during the same period.