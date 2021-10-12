RingCentral Inc. [RNG] fell -40.38% so far this year. What now?

RingCentral Inc. [NYSE: RNG] gained 2.14% on the last trading session, reaching $225.94 price per share at the time. The company report on September 29, 2021 that RingCentral Forges First Ever Partnership in Mexico with MCM Telecom.

Business-to-business innovator, MCM Telecom, and RingCentral will together bring a new way of hybrid working to Mexican enterprises.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, announced that MCM Telecom will offer a co-branded solution called RingCentral for Symphony, which will be the lead MCM Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offering to all business customers. MCM and RingCentral have joined forces to bring together all the essential elements of hybrid work into a single app for video conferencing, mobile collaboration, and advanced business phone capabilities enhanced by MCM’s leading fiber network and expertise in serving the Mexican enterprise market. This will enable organizations across the country to rapidly transform their business communications with new ways to serve customers, engage employees, and integrate critical business processes.

RingCentral Inc. represents 91.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.66 billion with the latest information. RNG stock price has been found in the range of $220.13 to $228.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, RNG reached a trading volume of 1538863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RingCentral Inc. [RNG]:

Summit Insights have made an estimate for RingCentral Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for RingCentral Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $275, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on RNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RingCentral Inc. is set at 9.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 223.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74.

Trading performance analysis for RNG stock

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, RNG shares dropped by -2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.64 for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 239.58, while it was recorded at 217.62 for the last single week of trading, and 301.42 for the last 200 days.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RingCentral Inc. [RNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.33 and a Gross Margin at +72.66. RingCentral Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.01.

Return on Total Capital for RNG is now -7.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RingCentral Inc. [RNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 468.05. Additionally, RNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 458.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RingCentral Inc. [RNG] managed to generate an average of -$26,432 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.RingCentral Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RingCentral Inc. go to 29.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at RingCentral Inc. [RNG]

There are presently around $17,726 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 11,131,240, which is approximately 0.848% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,035,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in RNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.27 billion in RNG stock with ownership of nearly -13.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RingCentral Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in RingCentral Inc. [NYSE:RNG] by around 11,601,256 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 10,407,403 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 56,443,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,452,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNG stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,463,623 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,452,621 shares during the same period.