Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $11

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX: PLX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.78% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.66%. The company report on October 11, 2021 that Protalix Biotherapeutics and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases Provide Regulatory Update on PRX-102 for the Treatment of Fabry Disease.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX) (TASE: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a business unit of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., an international research-focused healthcare Group (Chiesi Group), provided a regulatory update regarding pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX–102) for the proposed treatment of Fabry disease which included an announcement of the receipt of the official Type A (End-of-Review) meeting minutes from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the Complete Response Letter (CRL) received for the PRX–102 Biologics License Application (BLA) confirming a potential pathway for resubmission of a BLA for PRX–102.

“We are pleased with the results of the Type A meeting,” said Dror Bashan, Protalix’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain committed to the Fabry community and our goal of providing an alternative treatment option for Fabry patients.”.

Over the last 12 months, PLX stock dropped by -69.31%. The average equity rating for PLX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $52.64 million, with 45.38 million shares outstanding and 34.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, PLX stock reached a trading volume of 4700258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2017, representing the official price target for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on PLX stock. On April 23, 2015, analysts increased their price target for PLX shares from 2 to 2.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62.

PLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.66. With this latest performance, PLX shares dropped by -22.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.18 for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4290, while it was recorded at 1.2560 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1227 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.31 and a Gross Margin at +82.71. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.37.

Additionally, PLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 172.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] managed to generate an average of -$31,512 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.

PLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. go to 25.00%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 20.94% of PLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLX stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,861,819, which is approximately 3723538% of the company’s market cap and around 22.48% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 393,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in PLX stocks shares; and WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.4 million in PLX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX:PLX] by around 3,375,051 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 7,880,596 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 6,940,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,315,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 997,980 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 4,295,366 shares during the same period.