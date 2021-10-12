Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] stock Upgrade by Northland Capital analyst, price target now $40

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PTGX] surged by $17.12 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $37.10 during the day while it closed the day at $35.36. The company report on October 11, 2021 that Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Removal of FDA Clinical Hold on the Rusfertide Clinical Development Program.

All ongoing clinical trials of rusfertide to resume dosing.

Phase 3 registrational trial planned to commence in the first quarter of 2022.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 99.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PTGX stock has declined by -23.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.29% and gained 75.40% year-on date.

The market cap for PTGX stock reached $1.67 billion, with 44.87 million shares outstanding and 29.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, PTGX reached a trading volume of 45593413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $60 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on PTGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 61.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.50.

PTGX stock trade performance evaluation

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 99.21. With this latest performance, PTGX shares dropped by -21.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.53 for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.93, while it was recorded at 21.47 for the last single week of trading, and 33.02 for the last 200 days.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -230.60. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -231.07.

Return on Total Capital for PTGX is now -34.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.13. Additionally, PTGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] managed to generate an average of -$837,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,703 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTGX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,116,383, which is approximately 8.296% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 3,754,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.75 million in PTGX stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $124.02 million in PTGX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PTGX] by around 7,212,982 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 3,367,584 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 37,590,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,170,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTGX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,846,965 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 479,572 shares during the same period.