Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Revenue clocked in at $1.33 billion, down -0.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] price surged by 0.13 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on October 11, 2021 that MSP Recovery and Palantir Partner to Transform Connectivity Across the U.S. Healthcare System.

MSP Recovery, LLC (“MSP” or “MSP Recovery”), a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader announced the formation of a partnership to transform legal, data, and healthcare delivery into one united ecosystem. MSP will provide the detailed underlying legal, data and healthcare knowledge, utilizing Palantir Foundry as the foundation of the data ecosystem.

“The U.S. healthcare system has the most knowledgeable and qualified doctors and healthcare practitioners,” says MSP Recovery Founder and CEO, John H. Ruiz. “However, after personally taking depositions for the last 8 years on healthcare data collection, data ingestion, as well as payer systems, MSP has confirmed through legal wins in the Federal Appellate courts, that these systems are a disaster. This affects patient care and quality of healthcare delivery, causes unnecessary deaths and serious injuries to patients, while the Medicare and Medicaid systems lose billions of dollars each year. MSP Recovery has innovated a solution, and with the use of Palantir Foundry and our partnership with Palantir, we will execute on our knowledge, speeding up systems that can be used, not just in the U.S., but globally, for medical records, billing, payment and healthcare solutions. Harnessing these systems will take the care and treatment of individuals to new levels and open doors to finding cures for many conditions., after forging a deal with Palantir, I am more excited than ever. This is a new world for MSP.”.

A sum of 23744977 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 45.76M shares. Palantir Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $23.98 and dropped to a low of $23.26 until finishing in the latest session at $23.53.

The one-year PLTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.39. The average equity rating for PLTR stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $24.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on PLTR stock. On February 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PLTR shares from 13 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 751.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

PLTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -10.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.16 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.05, while it was recorded at 23.51 for the last single week of trading, and 24.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palantir Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.41 and a Gross Margin at +67.74. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.25.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -93.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.01. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$480,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

PLTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 49.39%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,443 million, or 23.90% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,584,186, which is approximately 289.621% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,399,569 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in PLTR stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $721.94 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 64.668% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 516 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 285,562,293 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 68,200,125 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 132,565,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 486,327,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 222 new institutional investments in for a total of 81,625,012 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 38,052,266 shares during the same period.