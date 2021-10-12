PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] is -43.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE: PAGS] loss -11.48% on the last trading session, reaching $32.37 price per share at the time. The company report on June 3, 2021 that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on June 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/79622.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. represents 330.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.16 billion with the latest information. PAGS stock price has been found in the range of $31.10 to $36.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, PAGS reached a trading volume of 23656643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]:

Itau BBA have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while New Street analysts kept a Buy rating on PAGS stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PAGS shares from 42 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

Trading performance analysis for PAGS stock

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.51. With this latest performance, PAGS shares dropped by -42.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 13.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.73 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.01, while it was recorded at 41.07 for the last single week of trading, and 52.37 for the last 200 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.87 and a Gross Margin at +15.84. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.65.

Return on Total Capital for PAGS is now -4.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.00. Additionally, PAGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.49.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. go to 43.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]

There are presently around $6,037 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,267,471, which is approximately 0.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.49% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 18,442,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $596.98 million in PAGS stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $297.03 million in PAGS stock with ownership of nearly -6.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE:PAGS] by around 24,889,310 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 23,126,195 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 138,478,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,493,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGS stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,635,896 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 9,448,814 shares during the same period.