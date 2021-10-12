Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] Is Currently 0.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ORGO] closed the trading session at $12.53 on 10/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.46, while the highest price level was $13.255. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Report Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on November 9, 2021.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, announced that third quarter of fiscal year 2021 financial results will be reported after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 9th to discuss the results of the quarter, and provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may dial 866-795-3142 (409-937-8908 for international callers) and provide access code 3553677. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.organogenesis.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 66.40 percent and weekly performance of -7.19 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 899.98K shares, ORGO reached to a volume of 1533573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $9 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ORGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORGO in the course of the last twelve months was 66.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

ORGO stock trade performance evaluation

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.19. With this latest performance, ORGO shares dropped by -23.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 224.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.69 for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.15, while it was recorded at 12.91 for the last single week of trading, and 15.57 for the last 200 days.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.10 and a Gross Margin at +71.98. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.31.

Return on Total Capital for ORGO is now 14.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.27. Additionally, ORGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] managed to generate an average of $19,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. go to 60.57%.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $620 million, or 39.20% of ORGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORGO stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 7,222,127, which is approximately 141.088% of the company’s market cap and around 94.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,021,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.97 million in ORGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $53.19 million in ORGO stock with ownership of nearly 1007.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ORGO] by around 28,653,041 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 4,087,128 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 16,708,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,448,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORGO stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,234,856 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,670,342 shares during the same period.