Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] Stock trading around $33.39 per share: What’s Next?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] price plunged by -0.71 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Occidental to Announce Third Quarter Results Thursday, November 4, 2021; Hold Conference Call Friday, November 5, 2021.

Occidental (NYSE:OXY) will announce its third quarter 2021 financial results after close of market on Thursday, November 4, 2021, and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central.

The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10160067/ed1794c606.

A sum of 21286856 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.75M shares. Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares reached a high of $34.57 and dropped to a low of $33.23 until finishing in the latest session at $33.39.

The one-year OXY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.33. The average equity rating for OXY stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $34.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $40, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on OXY stock. On June 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OXY shares from 28 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

OXY Stock Performance Analysis:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.97. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 33.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 208.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.62 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.90, while it was recorded at 32.85 for the last single week of trading, and 26.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Occidental Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

OXY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to -5.15%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,557 million, or 69.70% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 115,401,489, which is approximately -0.474% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 95,647,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.19 billion in OXY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.98 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly 2.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

332 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 65,752,647 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 62,633,842 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 517,240,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 645,626,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,772,450 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 7,727,384 shares during the same period.