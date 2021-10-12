NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] is 58.52% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] loss -0.65% on the last trading session, reaching $206.95 price per share at the time. The company report on October 5, 2021 that NVIDIA Expands Early Access Program for VMware’s Project Monterey to Enable Secure, Accelerated Data Centers.

Lenovo Joins NVIDIA Early Access Program, Extending the Reach of NVIDIA BlueField DPU-Powered VMware Hybrid Clouds.

NVIDIA announced it is extending its collaboration with Lenovo to include participation in NVIDIA’s early access program in support of Project Monterey, which is designed to modernize enterprise data centers with the security and performance of NVIDIA® BlueField® data processing units.

NVIDIA Corporation represents 2.49 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $523.43 billion with the latest information. NVDA stock price has been found in the range of $205.11 to $210.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.65M shares, NVDA reached a trading volume of 16242269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $226.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $260 to $275. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $230, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on NVDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 6.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 83.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.30.

Trading performance analysis for NVDA stock

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.88. With this latest performance, NVDA shares dropped by -7.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.29 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 212.11, while it was recorded at 207.50 for the last single week of trading, and 168.39 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.68 and a Gross Margin at +62.34. NVIDIA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.98.

Return on Total Capital for NVDA is now 23.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.69. Additionally, NVDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] managed to generate an average of $228,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 32.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]

There are presently around $338,673 million, or 66.60% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 193,272,804, which is approximately 0.694% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 182,040,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.67 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $35.68 billion in NVDA stock with ownership of nearly -3.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NVIDIA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,337 institutional holders increased their position in NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA] by around 82,181,084 shares. Additionally, 982 investors decreased positions by around 87,179,738 shares, while 247 investors held positions by with 1,467,133,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,636,494,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVDA stock had 271 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,675,165 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 3,302,112 shares during the same period.