NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Revenue clocked in at $16.83 billion, up 0.88% YTD: What’s Next?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.97% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.93%. The company report on October 6, 2021 that NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces date for release of third-quarter 2021 financial results.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) announced that it plans to report third-quarter 2021 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in a news release to be posted on its website at www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults. An advisory news release will be issued over PR Newswire the morning of Oct. 20, with a link to the financial results news release on NextEra Energy Partners’ website. As previously announced, NextEra Energy Partners will make available its financial results only on its website.

Jim Robo, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Partners, Rebecca Kujawa, chief financial officer of NextEra Energy Partners, and other members of the senior management team will discuss the third-quarter 2021 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Oct. 20. Results for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) also will be discussed during the same investor presentation.

Over the last 12 months, NEE stock rose by 2.78%. The one-year NextEra Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.7. The average equity rating for NEE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $154.03 billion, with 1.96 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.63M shares, NEE stock reached a trading volume of 8759869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $91.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $87 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 33.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NEE Stock Performance Analysis:

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -8.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.07 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.37, while it was recorded at 79.92 for the last single week of trading, and 77.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextEra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.58. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.09.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 4.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.19. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] managed to generate an average of $211,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NEE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.21%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $117,137 million, or 78.40% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 176,557,077, which is approximately 0.597% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 152,741,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.89 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.57 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 0.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,120 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 58,271,522 shares. Additionally, 816 investors decreased positions by around 58,987,233 shares, while 297 investors held positions by with 1,387,772,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,505,030,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,917,567 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 6,098,180 shares during the same period.