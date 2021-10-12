Needham lifts Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] slipped around -1.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $42.14 at the close of the session, down -2.36%. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Boston Scientific Eluvia™ Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent System Exhibits Superiority Compared to Bare Metal Stents.

Late-breaking data demonstrate superior rates of primary patency and statistically significant sustained clinical improvement.

, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) announced positive data for the Eluvia™ Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent System (Eluvia stent) during a late-breaking clinical trial presentation at the Vascular InterVentional Advances (VIVA) meeting in Las Vegas. Data presented included one-year results from the EMINENT trial, which demonstrated superiority of the Eluvia stent compared to self-expanding bare metal stents (BMS) for the treatment of patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) and superficial femoral artery (SFA) or popliteal artery (PPA) lesions up to 210 mm in length. The study enrolled 775 patients, making it the largest randomized trial of a drug-eluting stent for the treatment of PAD to date.

Boston Scientific Corporation stock is now 17.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BSX Stock saw the intraday high of $43.235 and lowest of $42.095 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.28, which means current price is +21.86% above from all time high which was touched on 08/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.36M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 3721338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $50.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 32.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has BSX stock performed recently?

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, BSX shares dropped by -5.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.79 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.31, while it was recorded at 42.84 for the last single week of trading, and 41.34 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.06 and a Gross Margin at +56.25. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.83.

Return on Total Capital for BSX is now 2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.73. Additionally, BSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] managed to generate an average of -$2,158 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 21.30%.

Insider trade positions for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

There are presently around $54,658 million, or 93.80% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 117,842,643, which is approximately -9.863% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,135,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.64 billion in BSX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.35 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly 19.773% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Scientific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 398 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 77,098,719 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 67,151,037 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 1,152,817,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,297,067,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,864,505 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 11,364,700 shares during the same period.