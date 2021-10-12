Morgan Stanley lifts Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] price plunged by -1.02 percent to reach at -$0.8. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Valero Energy Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on October 21, 2021.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) announced that it will host a conference call on October 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss third quarter 2021 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on company operations.

Persons interested in listening to the conference call may join the webcast on Valero’s Investor Relations website at www.investorvalero.com.

A sum of 3963674 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.91M shares. Valero Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $80.19 and dropped to a low of $77.77 until finishing in the latest session at $77.80.

The one-year VLO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.27. The average equity rating for VLO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $85.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $95 to $121. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on VLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 64.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

VLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, VLO shares gained by 22.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.50 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.07, while it was recorded at 76.39 for the last single week of trading, and 70.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Valero Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

VLO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valero Energy Corporation go to -13.00%.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,093 million, or 79.60% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,111,060, which is approximately 0.687% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,668,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.2 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly 2.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

536 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 24,785,847 shares. Additionally, 444 investors decreased positions by around 19,330,450 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 278,411,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,527,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,929,515 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 4,746,440 shares during the same period.