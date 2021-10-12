Micron Technology Inc. [MU] fell -7.93% so far this year. What now?

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] traded at a low on 10/11/21, posting a -1.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $69.22. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Micron® 7400 SSD With NVMe™ Delivers PCIe Gen4 Performance for Data Centers.

World’s broadest family of NVMe data center SSDs features next-generation form factors and enhanced data security.

Micron Technology, Inc., (Nasdaq: MU) announced availability of the Micron® 7400 SSD with NVMe™, delivering industry-leading form factor flexibility, PCIe Gen4 performance, and leading-edge security to meet the storage needs of demanding data center workloads. With this portfolio, Micron is providing the broadest selection of mainstream data center SSDs available.1 Featuring seven form factors, the Micron 7400 SSD enables the transition to next-generation server architectures.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12628027 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Micron Technology Inc. stands at 1.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.34%.

The market cap for MU stock reached $78.39 billion, with 1.12 billion shares outstanding and 1.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.90M shares, MU reached a trading volume of 12628027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $114.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $135 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on MU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.37.

How has MU stock performed recently?

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, MU shares dropped by -5.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.91 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.49, while it was recorded at 70.06 for the last single week of trading, and 80.74 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc. go to 21.93%.

Insider trade positions for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

There are presently around $62,981 million, or 81.50% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,446,158, which is approximately 0.485% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,964,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.88 billion in MU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.18 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly 1.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

647 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 81,999,713 shares. Additionally, 554 investors decreased positions by around 86,728,212 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 741,141,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 909,869,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,101,948 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 9,648,328 shares during the same period.