Market cap of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] reaches 270.42M – now what?

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] loss -1.91% on the last trading session, reaching $2.05 price per share at the time. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Strongbridge Biopharma.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are now subsidiaries of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS).

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Xeris”), a pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable drug formulations, announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (Nasdaq: SBBP) (“Strongbridge”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the businesses of Xeris and Strongbridge are now combined under Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (“Xeris Biopharma Holdings”). Strongbridge shares and Xeris shares ceased trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) at the close of business. Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “XERS” on October 6, 2021.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 66.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $270.42 million with the latest information. XERS stock price has been found in the range of $1.95 to $2.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, XERS reached a trading volume of 3863758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

Trading performance analysis for XERS stock

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.23. With this latest performance, XERS shares dropped by -23.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.74 for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.52, while it was recorded at 2.21 for the last single week of trading, and 3.99 for the last 200 days.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -400.52 and a Gross Margin at +54.84. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -446.00.

Return on Total Capital for XERS is now -84.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -378.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.76. Additionally, XERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] managed to generate an average of -$506,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]

There are presently around $130 million, or 25.60% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: CAXTON CORP with ownership of 8,083,442, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 6,553,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.43 million in XERS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.62 million in XERS stock with ownership of nearly 2.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS] by around 14,985,519 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 18,908,995 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 29,563,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,457,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XERS stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,314,633 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 8,245,683 shares during the same period.