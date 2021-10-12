Market cap of Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] reaches 36.04B – now what?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] price surged by 0.69 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021.

, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. An earnings conference call will be held at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.robinhood.com. Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available on the same website.

Robinhood shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies ahead of Robinhood’s third quarter 2021 earnings call. Shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-2021-q3/ to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting October 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until October 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

A sum of 3717678 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.36M shares. Robinhood Markets Inc. shares reached a high of $42.468 and dropped to a low of $41.01 until finishing in the latest session at $42.07.

The one-year HOOD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.32. The average equity rating for HOOD stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $57.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on HOOD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.52.

HOOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.44 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.39, while it was recorded at 41.95 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Robinhood Markets Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.44 and a Gross Margin at +50.51. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now 0.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.98. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 37.00% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 10,859, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FDX ADVISORS, INC., holding 6,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in HOOD stocks shares; and IFP ADVISORS, INC, currently with $27000.0 in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 18,224 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,224 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.