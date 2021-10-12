Market cap of Asana Inc. [ASAN] reaches 19.77B – now what?

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] plunged by -$3.42 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $111.75 during the day while it closed the day at $105.45. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Asana Named #9 on the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® and Fortune.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, has been named by Great Place to Work and Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces for Women in the U.S. Marking the second year in a row for Asana in the list’s top ten ranking, the company came in this year at #9.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005654/en/.

Asana Inc. stock has also gained 3.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ASAN stock has inclined by 57.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 211.71% and gained 256.85% year-on date.

The market cap for ASAN stock reached $19.77 billion, with 170.60 million shares outstanding and 71.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, ASAN reached a trading volume of 1775259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $83.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price from $75 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $82 to $85, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on ASAN stock. On August 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ASAN shares from 45 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 6.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 64.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

ASAN stock trade performance evaluation

Asana Inc. [ASAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.51. With this latest performance, ASAN shares gained by 8.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 211.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 297.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.22 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.48, while it was recorded at 105.10 for the last single week of trading, and 53.26 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,013 million, or 73.60% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 6,460,685, which is approximately 28.07% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 6,314,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $665.9 million in ASAN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $624.55 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly 17.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

165 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 23,700,675 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 8,419,499 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 24,906,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,026,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,892,260 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,613,243 shares during the same period.