Market Analysts see Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] gaining to $85. Time to buy?

Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVL] slipped around -1.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $63.44 at the close of the session, down -1.83%. The company report on October 9, 2021 that Marvell Technology, Inc. Announces Results of Senior Notes Exchange.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, announced the final results of the Company’s offer to exchange certain of the Company’s outstanding unregistered notes for new registered notes (the “Exchange Offer”).

Under the Exchange Offer, the Company offered to exchange up to (i) $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 1.650% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Outstanding 2026 Notes”), (ii) $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 2.450% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Outstanding 2028 Notes”), and (iii) $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 2.950% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Outstanding 2031 Notes” and together with the Outstanding 2026 Notes and the Outstanding 2028 Notes, the “Exchange Notes”), the issuance of which has been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), for a like principal amount of its unregistered (i) $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 1.650% Senior Notes due 2026, (ii) $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 2.450% Senior Notes due 2028, and (iii) $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 2.950% Senior Notes due 2031 (collectively, the “Outstanding Notes”). The terms of the Exchange Notes offered in the Exchange Offer are substantially identical to the terms of the respective series of the Outstanding Notes, except that the Exchange Notes are registered under the Securities Act, and certain transfer restrictions, registration rights, and additional interest provisions relating to the Outstanding Notes do not apply to the Exchange Notes.

Marvell Technology Inc. stock is now 33.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRVL Stock saw the intraday high of $64.87 and lowest of $63.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.19, which means current price is +67.30% above from all time high which was touched on 10/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.64M shares, MRVL reached a trading volume of 3934602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $69.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $72 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $80, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MRVL stock. On October 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MRVL shares from 85 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 152.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MRVL stock performed recently?

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.16. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.53 for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.30, while it was recorded at 63.27 for the last single week of trading, and 52.87 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Marvell Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc. go to 38.20%.

Insider trade positions for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]

There are presently around $45,380 million, or 88.00% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 117,625,888, which is approximately 13.142% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 72,661,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.61 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.37 billion in MRVL stock with ownership of nearly -5.404% of the company’s market capitalization.

417 institutional holders increased their position in Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MRVL] by around 74,245,127 shares. Additionally, 394 investors decreased positions by around 98,677,408 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 542,398,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 715,320,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVL stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,956,247 shares, while 171 institutional investors sold positions of 52,121,055 shares during the same period.