Market Analysts see Crocs Inc. [CROX] gaining to $180. Time to buy?

Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ: CROX] loss -6.55% on the last trading session, reaching $130.40 price per share at the time. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Bitmoji, Crocs Trivia and a Cast of Classics – Croctober 2021 is Set to Deliver More Fun and Fan Engagement Than Ever Before.

Crocs Inc. represents 63.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.27 billion with the latest information. CROX stock price has been found in the range of $129.8915 to $140.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, CROX reached a trading volume of 2405706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crocs Inc. [CROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CROX shares is $157.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Crocs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $125 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Crocs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $132 to $152, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on CROX stock. On April 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CROX shares from 91 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crocs Inc. is set at 6.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CROX in the course of the last twelve months was 19.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for CROX stock

Crocs Inc. [CROX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.60. With this latest performance, CROX shares dropped by -7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 177.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.46 for Crocs Inc. [CROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.99, while it was recorded at 136.25 for the last single week of trading, and 104.18 for the last 200 days.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Crocs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crocs Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Crocs Inc. [CROX]

There are presently around $7,616 million, or 95.40% of CROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CROX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,070,596, which is approximately -27.026% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,462,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $973.1 million in CROX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $828.12 million in CROX stock with ownership of nearly -6.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

193 institutional holders increased their position in Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ:CROX] by around 7,168,419 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 11,260,406 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 39,974,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,403,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CROX stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,152,419 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,279,606 shares during the same period.