Market Analysts see Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] falling to $24. Time to buy?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] gained 4.02% or 0.83 points to close at $21.46 with a heavy trading volume of 21769987 shares. The company report on October 11, 2021 that Cleveland-Cliffs Enters the Scrap Business and Announces Acquisition.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CLF) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ferrous Processing and Trading Company, including certain related entities (“FPT”), for a total enterprise value of approximately $775 million, on a cash-free, debt-free basis and subject to customary adjustment (“the FPT Acquisition”). Based in Detroit, FPT is among the largest processors and distributors of prime ferrous scrap in the United States, representing approximately 15% of the domestic merchant prime scrap market. FPT currently processes approximately three million tons of scrap per year, approximately half of which is prime grade.

FPT operates 22 scrap processing facilities, with approximately 90% of revenues originating from its Midwest locations, primarily in Michigan and Ohio. In the trailing twelve months ended August 31, 2021, FPT generated EBITDA of approximately $100 million. FPT already enjoys an outsized position in automotive and industrial scrap, which is expected to grow as part of Cleveland-Cliffs. FPT was Fastmarkets’ 2019 winner of Scrap Company of the Year.

It opened the trading session at $21.16, the shares rose to $22.00 and dropped to $21.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLF points out that the company has recorded 23.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -198.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 23.74M shares, CLF reached to a volume of 21769987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $29.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for CLF stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.22. With this latest performance, CLF shares dropped by -8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 184.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.02 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.83, while it was recorded at 20.73 for the last single week of trading, and 19.53 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.00 and a Gross Margin at +6.98. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.35.

Return on Total Capital for CLF is now 2.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.31. Additionally, CLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 289.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] managed to generate an average of -$4,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]

There are presently around $7,586 million, or 73.10% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,028,209, which is approximately -0.739% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 41,512,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $890.87 million in CLF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $829.35 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly -29.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 292 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 91,286,465 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 65,796,166 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 196,428,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,511,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,812,771 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 11,511,494 shares during the same period.