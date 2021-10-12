Market Analysts see Citigroup Inc. [C] gaining to $85. Time to buy?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] loss -0.93% or -0.67 points to close at $71.68 with a heavy trading volume of 14909308 shares. The company report on October 11, 2021 that Settlement Compression to T+1 Gaining Momentum as Covid Drives Technological Transformation.

New study highlights global drive to increase equities settlement efficiency and reduce risk, amidst technological transformation.

Settlement compression continues as one of the most pressing issues for the equities post trade industry, with the planned transition to T+1 in the U.S., together with the recent global volatility spikes. A new global study “Securities Services Evolution” by Citi Securities Services, shows that 44% of market participants surveyed expect the prevailing settlement timeframe for equities to be T+1 within the next five years.

It opened the trading session at $72.70, the shares rose to $73.725 and dropped to $71.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for C points out that the company has recorded -0.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -77.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.39M shares, C reached to a volume of 14909308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $84.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $84 to $83. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 477.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 10.35.

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.45 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.00, while it was recorded at 72.23 for the last single week of trading, and 70.08 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 22.10%.

There are presently around $111,990 million, or 78.50% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 169,883,300, which is approximately 0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 159,955,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.47 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.67 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -0.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

872 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 67,542,930 shares. Additionally, 748 investors decreased positions by around 95,642,216 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 1,399,179,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,562,365,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,888,657 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 11,463,306 shares during the same period.