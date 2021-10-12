Market Analysts see Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gaining to $140. Time to buy?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] traded at a high on 10/11/21, posting a 1.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $127.50. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Applied Materials Announces Executive Change.

Bob Halliday Appointed Interim CFO.

Applied Materials, Inc. announced that Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), is departing the company on Oct. 15 to become the CFO at Adobe Inc.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5452352 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Applied Materials Inc. stands at 2.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.86%.

The market cap for AMAT stock reached $116.64 billion, with 908.00 million shares outstanding and 899.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.06M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 5452352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $162.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $170 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMAT stock. On April 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMAT shares from 145 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 4.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 28.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has AMAT stock performed recently?

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, AMAT shares dropped by -6.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.00 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.65, while it was recorded at 127.24 for the last single week of trading, and 125.94 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 26.90%.

Insider trade positions for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

There are presently around $90,213 million, or 80.80% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,525,390, which is approximately 0.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,481,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.37 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.13 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

778 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 34,353,076 shares. Additionally, 701 investors decreased positions by around 57,361,101 shares, while 242 investors held positions by with 615,840,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 707,554,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,951,711 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 6,908,140 shares during the same period.