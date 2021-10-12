LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] Stock trading around $6.03 per share: What’s Next?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: LX] closed the trading session at $6.03 on 10/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.81, while the highest price level was $6.19. The company report on August 25, 2021 that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and finance platform for new generation consumers and users in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“We are pleased to announce a quarter where key financial metrics1 scaled new highs. Number of active users rose 24% year over year to 8.4 million, driving up loan origination by 47.6% to RMB60.6 billion. Total loan outstanding also achieved an all-time record, rising 46.2% year over year to RMB90.5 billion,” said Mr. Jay Wenjie Xiao, Lexin’s chairman and chief executive officer. “But it’s no time to stay content and complacent. Recent regulatory changes have sought to reshape the operating environment of financial institutions and their technology partners. We have decided therefore to lower full year guidance on total loan originations to RMB230 billion from RMB240-250 billion.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.00 percent and weekly performance of 4.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, LX reached to a volume of 1813770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on LX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for LX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

LX stock trade performance evaluation

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.33. With this latest performance, LX shares dropped by -11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.22 for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.67, while it was recorded at 5.67 for the last single week of trading, and 9.09 for the last 200 days.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.05 and a Gross Margin at +70.95. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.04.

Return on Total Capital for LX is now 9.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.96. Additionally, LX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] managed to generate an average of $26,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. go to 2.36%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $290 million, or 38.80% of LX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LX stocks are: OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD. with ownership of 14,155,364, which is approximately -8.752% of the company’s market cap and around 5.57% of the total institutional ownership; CEDERBERG CAPITAL LTD, holding 7,880,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.52 million in LX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.67 million in LX stock with ownership of nearly 7.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:LX] by around 7,140,970 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 5,909,509 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 35,101,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,152,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LX stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,244,535 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,360,763 shares during the same period.