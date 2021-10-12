Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] Revenue clocked in at $14.39 billion, up 29.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] price surged by 1.55 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Riley Permian Announces EOR Project Updates and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) (“Riley Permian”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) announced updates related to its enhanced oil recovery (EOR) pilot project and its upcoming dividend.

The Company executed two agreements, effective October 7, 2021, related to its EOR pilot project. The Company entered into an agreement with the Cortez Pipeline Company relating to the connection and establishment of a delivery point for Riley Permian on the Cortez Pipeline at its Champions assets in Yoakum County, Texas. Cortez owns and operates a pipeline system originating in or near Cortez, Colorado and traversing the states of New Mexico and Texas for the transportation of carbon dioxide (CO2). Riley Permian also entered into an agreement with Kinder Morgan CO2 Company LLC, an affiliate of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (together with Kinder Morgan CO2 Company, LLC “Kinder Morgan”), one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America, relating to the purchase and sale of CO2 from Kinder Morgan. Riley Permian will purchase CO2 from Kinder Morgan, which will be delivered to Riley Permian’s properties via its planned connection to the Cortez Pipeline.

A sum of 17142576 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.78M shares. Kinder Morgan Inc. shares reached a high of $18.00 and dropped to a low of $17.63 until finishing in the latest session at $17.74.

The one-year KMI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.08. The average equity rating for KMI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $18.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

KMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.72. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 11.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.94 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.60, while it was recorded at 17.16 for the last single week of trading, and 16.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinder Morgan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.29 and a Gross Margin at +37.32. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.92.

Return on Total Capital for KMI is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.31. Additionally, KMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] managed to generate an average of $10,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

KMI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to 6.92%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,274 million, or 56.90% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 180,745,619, which is approximately 13.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 169,476,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.01 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.42 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 4.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 611 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 103,503,825 shares. Additionally, 464 investors decreased positions by around 102,352,779 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 1,162,446,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,368,302,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,029,573 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 6,562,747 shares during the same period.