Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] fell -12.32% so far this year. What now?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] traded at a low on 10/11/21, posting a -2.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.34. The company report on October 2, 2021 that Material Fact: XPart merger by XP Inc. was approved on October 1st, 2021.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (“Itaú Unibanco” or “Company”) informs its stockholders and the general market that, in line with the Material Facts disclosed on November 3 and 26, December 31, 2020, January 31 and May 31, 2021, and the Announcements to the Market disclosed on July 27 and August 20, 2021, the merger of XPart S.A. (“XPart”) into XP Inc. (“XP”) was approved yesterday at the General Stockholders’ Meetings of these companies.

In light of the approval of the merger and the resulting dissolution of XPart, which is now merged into XP, in replacement for the shares issued by Itaú Unibanco and Itaú Unibanco American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), which were being traded with the right to receive securities issued by XPart, will receive (a) the controlling stockholders of the Company – IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. and Itaúsa S.A., and the holders of Itaú Unibanco American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), will receive Class A shares issued by XP, and (b) the remaining XPart’s stockholders will receive Level I sponsored Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) backed by Class A shares issued by XP.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22877295 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stands at 3.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.13%.

The market cap for ITUB stock reached $40.70 billion, with 9.78 billion shares outstanding and 5.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 41.11M shares, ITUB reached a trading volume of 22877295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $7.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.32.

How has ITUB stock performed recently?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.47. With this latest performance, ITUB shares dropped by -2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.80 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.46, while it was recorded at 4.46 for the last single week of trading, and 5.44 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.84.

Return on Total Capital for ITUB is now 1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.06. Additionally, ITUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] managed to generate an average of $195,813 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 1.50%.

Insider trade positions for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

There are presently around $4,506 million, or 24.20% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 162,905,034, which is approximately 0.557% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 130,352,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $565.73 million in ITUB stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $253.99 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 15.426% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 107,909,555 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 78,183,764 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 852,244,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,038,338,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,293,857 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 24,707,986 shares during the same period.