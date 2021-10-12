Goldman slashes price target on Waste Management Inc. [WM] – find out why.

Waste Management Inc. [NYSE: WM] price surged by 0.47 percent to reach at $0.73. The company report on September 24, 2021 that WM Sets Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) announced that it will release third quarter 2021 financial results before the opening of the market on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Following the release, WM will host its investor conference call at 10 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting investors.wm.com and selecting “Events & Presentations” from the website menu. Alternatively, listeners may access the call by dialing 877-710-6139 (US/Canada) or 706-643-7398 (International) and entering passcode 6835518.

A sum of 1549605 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.33M shares. Waste Management Inc. shares reached a high of $155.18 and dropped to a low of $153.251 until finishing in the latest session at $154.72.

The one-year WM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.89. The average equity rating for WM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Waste Management Inc. [WM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WM shares is $159.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Waste Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $128 to $122. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Waste Management Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waste Management Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for WM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for WM in the course of the last twelve months was 40.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

WM Stock Performance Analysis:

Waste Management Inc. [WM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.26. With this latest performance, WM shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.58 for Waste Management Inc. [WM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.99, while it was recorded at 151.73 for the last single week of trading, and 135.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Waste Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Waste Management Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waste Management Inc. go to 14.57%.

Waste Management Inc. [WM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49,330 million, or 82.00% of WM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,945,156, which is approximately 0.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,180,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.51 billion in WM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.14 billion in WM stock with ownership of nearly -1.338% of the company’s market capitalization.

681 institutional holders increased their position in Waste Management Inc. [NYSE:WM] by around 11,553,393 shares. Additionally, 614 investors decreased positions by around 11,635,825 shares, while 277 investors held positions by with 295,641,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,831,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WM stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,564,265 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 661,953 shares during the same period.