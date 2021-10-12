For Weyerhaeuser Company [WY], Analyst sees a rise to $41. What next?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] surged by $1.0 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $37.38 during the day while it closed the day at $37.26. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Weyerhaeuser Distribution Expands AZEK® Portfolio to Texas Market.

The AZEK® Company (NYSE: AZEK) and Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) announced an expansion of Weyerhaeuser’s product portfolio with AZEK Building Products, a wholly owned subsidiary of The AZEK Company. Weyerhaeuser plans to expand its full line product offering of low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable TimberTech® Outdoor Living products and AZEK® Exteriors’ products throughout the Texas market through its Dallas and Houston distribution centers.

“We’re excited to expand our offerings and introduce AZEK Exteriors and TimberTech premium outdoor living products to our Texas customers,” said Amy Warren, director of business process and development for Weyerhaeuser Distribution. “Our relationship with AZEK is based on shared values of quality, sustainability and innovation. These mutual commitments will serve and bring added value to our customers.”.

Weyerhaeuser Company stock has also gained 4.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WY stock has inclined by 9.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.98% and gained 12.70% year-on date.

The market cap for WY stock reached $27.72 billion, with 750.13 million shares outstanding and 748.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 3748944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $40.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on WY stock. On April 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WY shares from 37 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 10.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

WY stock trade performance evaluation

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.31. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 8.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.83 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.41, while it was recorded at 36.21 for the last single week of trading, and 35.38 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.35 and a Gross Margin at +33.95. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.58.

Return on Total Capital for WY is now 11.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.23. Additionally, WY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] managed to generate an average of $85,041 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,313 million, or 84.70% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,328,851, which is approximately 1.282% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,782,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.55 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly -36.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 424 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 57,887,653 shares. Additionally, 368 investors decreased positions by around 52,719,811 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 515,088,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 625,696,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,890,108 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 4,440,954 shares during the same period.