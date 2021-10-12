For The Procter & Gamble Company [PG], Analyst sees a rise to $160. What next?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] price surged by 0.42 percent to reach at $0.59. The company report on October 6, 2021 that This Halloween, Have No Fear Because Crest #BringOnTheCandy Safes are Here!.

A sum of 5983781 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.61M shares. The Procter & Gamble Company shares reached a high of $142.77 and dropped to a low of $141.77 until finishing in the latest session at $142.32.

The one-year PG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.98. The average equity rating for PG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $153.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $160 to $163. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $138, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on PG stock. On April 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PG shares from 165 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 47.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.54. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.80 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.97, while it was recorded at 141.38 for the last single week of trading, and 136.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Procter & Gamble Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.43 and a Gross Margin at +51.43. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.79.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 22.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.81. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $141,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

PG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 7.03%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $222,882 million, or 65.70% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 214,832,442, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,782,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.17 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.82 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly -0.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,410 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 69,082,719 shares. Additionally, 1,237 investors decreased positions by around 78,169,760 shares, while 360 investors held positions by with 1,418,812,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,566,064,609 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,831,588 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 9,743,074 shares during the same period.