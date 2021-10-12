Fluor Corporation [FLR] is -0.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fluor Corporation [NYSE: FLR] traded at a low on 10/11/21, posting a -2.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.90. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Fluor Corporation to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) will hold a conference call to review results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The public is invited to listen to the conference call on Friday, November 5, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern time with Chief Executive Officer David Constable and Chief Financial Officer Joe Brennan. Financial results will be released prior to market open that day.

The live webcast and a replay will be available with accompanying slides online at investor.fluor.com. The call will also be accessible by telephone at +1 800-367-2403 (U.S./Canada) or +1 334-777-6978. The conference ID is 1560190.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3482607 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fluor Corporation stands at 3.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.21%.

The market cap for FLR stock reached $2.27 billion, with 141.37 million shares outstanding and 138.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, FLR reached a trading volume of 3482607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fluor Corporation [FLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLR shares is $20.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Fluor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $29 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Fluor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $10, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on FLR stock. On February 19, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FLR shares from 21 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluor Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.24.

How has FLR stock performed recently?

Fluor Corporation [FLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.43. With this latest performance, FLR shares gained by 0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.31 for Fluor Corporation [FLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.35, while it was recorded at 16.19 for the last single week of trading, and 18.64 for the last 200 days.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluor Corporation [FLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.24 and a Gross Margin at +2.48. Fluor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.88.

Return on Total Capital for FLR is now 5.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 191.65. Additionally, FLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] managed to generate an average of -$6,723 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.05.Fluor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Fluor Corporation [FLR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluor Corporation go to -6.69%.

Insider trade positions for Fluor Corporation [FLR]

There are presently around $1,847 million, or 86.80% of FLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,631,647, which is approximately -2.077% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,918,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.4 million in FLR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $196.19 million in FLR stock with ownership of nearly 109.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fluor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Fluor Corporation [NYSE:FLR] by around 23,012,983 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 10,068,333 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 83,051,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,132,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLR stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,606,311 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,658,303 shares during the same period.